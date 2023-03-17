Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cousins Properties worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

