Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,542 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

