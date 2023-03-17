General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.56.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.