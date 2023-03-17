Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases $36,365.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 3,500 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,179.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

