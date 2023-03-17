John Schutte Acquires 750 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Schutte also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 27th, John Schutte purchased 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

