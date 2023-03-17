Yadin Rozov Acquires 20,000 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.21 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

ORMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

