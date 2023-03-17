Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Buys 35,000 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 35,000 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$40,425.00 ($26,950.00).
Global Value Fund Stock Performance
Global Value Fund Company Profile
Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.
