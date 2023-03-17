Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 2,606 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $16.94 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.