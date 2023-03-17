Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.
  • On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.
  • On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

Upstart Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Upstart by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Upstart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Mizuho cut their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

