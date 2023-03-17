Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

Upstart Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Upstart by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Upstart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Mizuho cut their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

