Barbara K. Allen Sells 449 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.