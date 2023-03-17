Barbara K. Allen Sells 449 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

