Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Purchases $47,500.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Upland Software by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

