Steven James Tsimbinos Buys 2,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

