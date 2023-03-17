Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases 2,900 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $15.43 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 61.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Stories

