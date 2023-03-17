Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases 2,900 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tiptree Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $15.43 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.
Tiptree Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
About Tiptree
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
