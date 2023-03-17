Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $44,847.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.