Insider Buying: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UPLD stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Upland Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

