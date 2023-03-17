Insider Buying: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Buys $46,078.80 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.78. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 45.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.