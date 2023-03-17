Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Rises By 8.8%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVCB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.2 %

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

