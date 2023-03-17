Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CFO Sells $45,669.20 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 131.93% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 1,513.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,556,949 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $3,001,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

