Insider Buying: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of 326.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

