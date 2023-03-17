Matthew P. Bruening Sells 3,294 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in A10 Networks by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

