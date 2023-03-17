Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Increases By 8.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at 1.06 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.94 and a 1-year high of 2.61.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

