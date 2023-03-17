Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 8.8% in February

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houston American Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUSA shares. TheStreet downgraded Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Houston American Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Shares of HUSA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

