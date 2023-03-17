Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Insider Activity
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of IR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
