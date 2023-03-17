Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

