Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.6 days.
Gruma Price Performance
GPAGF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Gruma has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $14.69.
Gruma Company Profile
