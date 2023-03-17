Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Increases By 8.9%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 330,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carriage Services Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.