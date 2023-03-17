Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 964,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.0 %

About Integral Ad Science

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

