Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,616,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 924,817 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $10.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 299,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 120,051 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

