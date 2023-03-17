General Partner Inc. Invests $57,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

