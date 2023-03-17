General Partner Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

