General Partner Inc. Purchases Shares of 473 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

