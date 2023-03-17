General Partner Inc. Invests $74,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.18 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

