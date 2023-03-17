General Partner Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.