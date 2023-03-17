General Partner Inc. Purchases Shares of 364 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7 %

Equifax stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

