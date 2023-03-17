Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

