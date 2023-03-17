BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

