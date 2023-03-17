General Partner Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,715 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

