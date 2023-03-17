General Partner Inc. Invests $523,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Chevron by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 54,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

