General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 61,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 193,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.