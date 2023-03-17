Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in Dover by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $140.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

