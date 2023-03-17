Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $468.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average of $491.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

