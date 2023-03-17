Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

