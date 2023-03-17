Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,893,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $83.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

