Optimum Investment Advisors Has $109,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of PGF opened at $14.65 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

