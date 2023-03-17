Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $135.96.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

