Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $121,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Shares of CRDO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 48,935 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $651,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,293,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,194,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,377,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,353 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

