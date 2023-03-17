Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 800 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

