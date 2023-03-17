Optimum Investment Advisors Has $128,000 Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

NYSE:SQM opened at $73.46 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

