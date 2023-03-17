Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

SGDM opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

