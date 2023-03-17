Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,205 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.