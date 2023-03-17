Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enbridge

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.