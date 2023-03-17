Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.
Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
